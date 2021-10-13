Senator Keith Perry files bill prohibiting mask and vaccine mandates

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If passed, Senate Bill 452 would ban showing proof of any medical procedure or treatment, including vaccinations, to gain entry to buildings on public property.

This bill would also ban the enforcement of mask-wearing in public and in school as a state law. It would apply to all counties and municipalities and would go into effect July of 2022.

If enacted, the bill would codify the executive order placed by Governor Ron DeSantis.

Republican Senator Keith Perry said S.B. 452 is all about giving the people a choice on how they want to protect themselves and their children.

“What I want to do is make sure the government intervenes when it’s absolutely necessary and that individuals have that freedom and choice whenever possible. I think that’s the biggest issue we’re looking at today,” explained Perry.

The bill will go through several stops in the house and senate for public debate.

Perry says he is all ears to any conclusive studies that prove the effectiveness of mask-wearing, especially in school-age children. He encouraged parents to do their own research into keeping their children safe from COVID-19.

Both democratic Representative Yvonne Hinson and Senator Perry said this bill is in response to local communities refusing to comply with the current executive order.

Hinson said it shouldn’t be a political issue to keep Floridians safe from a pandemic.

“Frankly I’m disappointed in Senator Perry. It doesn’t make sense to risk the health of our entire state for politics. Make it make sense,” Hinson said.

Hinson says the only way to stop this bill from passing is if Floridians protest against it in masses as they did for Bright Futures.

Perry invited all concerned citizens and medical professionals to voice their opinion on S.B. 452.

You can follow the progress of this bill here.

