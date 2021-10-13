Shoot-out in Northeast Gainesville leaves woman with life threatening injuries

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is hospitalized with life threatening injuries after a shootout on Tuesday near the intersection of Northeast Waldo Rd. and 16th Ave. The Gainesville Police Department has responded to multiple shootings in that area over past months.

“I heard pow pow pow,” Jerome Barton recalled.

Barton witnessed the shooting that he’ll never forget.

“He shot about three or four times,” Barton said.

Related story: “I moved out of Gainesville because the crime is too high:” Domestic disturbance call leads to officer involved shooting

Gainesville police said the woman was standing near the Green Apple Liquor Store parking lot when two groups of people began shooting at each other, firing several rounds.

“Gunshots were coming from two different directions, to my left and to my right behind me,” GPD spokesperson Graham Glover said.

You can see the victim’s blood still on the ground.

Barton said he was able to lend a hand during the tragedy.

“And then I went over there, I saw her and I picked up her best friend,” Barton explained. “When I see a crime going on, I’m going to tell on you. When I know who did this here, they are going to be found.”

Just last week there was an officer involved shooting near Walmart on the same road.

Related story: “We’ve got a problem on our hands”: GPD and 8th Avenue residents speak on recent drive-by shooting death

Five people were also injured in a shooting this summer, not far from the most recent scene.

“Sadly we’ve seen in the last several months a lot of these incidents involving guns and shootings and this is something that our chief has been trying to get at,” Glover said. “This is an entire community response.”

He said the chief’s three step plan to prevent gun violence is in the works.

“Chief Jones’ one community plan is in the process of being put together,” Glover said. “We’ll be briefing the city commission here briefly on it….We’re planning some gun buy backs in the future. I know the Sheriff’s office is doing the same. Our detectives are out working and trying to solve these issues. We’re working and partnering with community organizations, local churches and pastors, anything and everything we can do to help get the community involved to help us stop this.”

In the meantime, with multiple witnesses in the area at the time of the shooting police are asking residents for any details they can spare.

If you would like to report a tip contact GPD Detective Ryan McCazzio at: 352-393-7611.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.