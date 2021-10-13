State Representative Promotes Breast Cancer Awareness

ORLANDO, Fla. (CNS/WJCB) - Orlando’s State Representative Anna Eskamani and one of her constituents who is a breast cancer survivor are getting the word out about early detection as part of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Breast cancer awareness advocate Susan Fatutta discovered she had breast cancer just a month after her mother passed away from the disease.

She pointed to the recent diagnosis of Florida’s First Lady as an example of why women of any age should be proactive and always on the lookout for possible signs.

“If something feels wrong get it checked out, okay?,” said Fatutta. “Look at here in Florida, our Governor’s wife just was diagnosed with breast cancer. She’s in her early 40′s right? There’s stories of teenagers, I have women on my team that were in their 20′s and early 30′s that had breast cancer. Don’t think it can’t happen to you.”

Eskamani and Fattua also promoted upcoming Making Strides Against Breast Cancer events this month. You can sign up for the event in Gainesville on Oct 23 by clicking here.

Gov. Ron DesSantis spoke about his wife’s diagnosis during a press conference in St. Pete Beach on Tuesday. There he stressed the importance of screenings.

“I mean, these screenings and the things that you go, can really be life-saving,” said DeSantis. “And so I would just encourage folks that not just women with breast cancer, but men who there are certain things that we’re more susceptible to. Make sure you go in and do it when your physicians tell you to.”

