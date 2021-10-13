TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Ty Folsom (Columbia)

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Ty Folsom was just a kid when his father took him with him to play golf one afternoon. Little did his dad realize how quickly he’d fall in love with the sport.

“I was introduced to golf at a very young age,” said Columbia golfer Ty Folsom. “I was about 5 or 6. The challenge is what makes it fun to me. You can’t overcome those challenges unless you actually practice those challenges to beat them.”

While golf can bore some or just be too frustrating to play for others, it represents the ultimate battle between your body and your mind.

“I enjoy the grind of golf. It’s a game I can come out here and practice all day and enjoy getting better at.”

The Columbia senior spends at least five hours a day practicing every facet of his game.

“There’s not just one shot in golf. There’s multiple. You put yourself in a bad position, you’ve practiced this shot and you know how to get out of it.”

His unwavering dedication to his craft has paid off in spades for the Columbia senior. He averages one-under, 35, for nine holes and was low-medalist in the very first match of the season, when he carded a four-under, 32.

But Folsom’s commitment isn’t limited to the golf course. He also puts in the same effort in the classroom. He has a 3.41 g.p.a. and loves science. Which is a great subject for him to be fascinated by because he wants to become a nurse.

“The classroom’s most important because that’s gonna get you to college. The chances of going pro are very slim so that’s where you gotta look to where you’re gonna put yourself in the real world through school.”

His maturity on and off the course are what his coach is truly impressed by.

“I don’t have to worry about him being in trouble at school or not focusing on his grades,” said Columbia golf coach Chase Hagler. “I don’t have to worry about hearing bad feedback from his teachers. The way he handles himself on the golf course is the same way he handles himself off the course.”

Folsom has helped lead the Tigers to back-to-back state tournament appearances, and hopes to guide his team the title this year.

