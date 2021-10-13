Advertisement

UF receiver Ja’Quavion Fraziars emerging as a threat after recent TD’s

The sophomore might be somebody for LSU’s banged-up secondary to account for on Saturday
By Kevin Wells
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -College football rosters are massive. It sometimes takes a while for a young player to find his footing. Former Dunnellon High School standout and TV20 Scholar Athlete of the Year Ja’Quavion Fraziars might have had his breakthrough.

Fraziars scored his first collegiate touchdown two weeks ago at Kentucky for the Gators, and then backed it up with his second in the win over Vanderbilt. Fraizars was highly recruited coming out of high school, but caught only one pass as a freshman in a deep and talented receiving corps. His recent success is proof that persistence pays off.

“I know where I want to be in life, I know how patient I have to be with the coaches, people ahead of me at my position,” said Fraizars. “I’m just learning as time goes on. I had Trevon Grimes, Justin Shorter, Jacob Copeland, all the older guys to look up to while I’m still young.”

The sophomore might be somebody for LSU’s banged-up secondary to account for on Saturday when the Gators visit the Tigers. The Gators are averaging 33.2 points per game. The Tigers are giving up 26.17 per contest.

