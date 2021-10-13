Advertisement

Waynes World Haunted Trail to benefit Toys for Tots

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A popular Halloween attraction will bring screams and cheers this holiday season.

Waynes World in Ocala is hosting their annual haunted trail to benefit Toys for Tots and the Ocala Firefighter’s Cathy’s Kids Christmas Fund.

The 30-minute guided tour features frightening characters and scares from Frankenstein’s Castle to the Ghost Mine.

Toys for Tots Coordinator Patrick Joynt said through this event every year, they’ve been able to raise over 100 thousand dollars to provide children with toys on Christmas.

“I hope they experience the spirit of halloween and spirit of giving because you’re coming here and getting scared but it’s also for a good cause,” said Joynt. “You’re going toys to kids how much better and simpler can it be?”

RELATED STORY: Toys for Tots to kick off 2021 toy drive

This Friday kicks off the first of six weekend nights running through October.

For more information on tickets, hours and volunteer opportunities CLICK HERE.

