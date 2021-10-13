Advertisement

Wildlife Wednesday: Rays

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In this week’s Wildlife Wednesday, we join Gavin Naylor at the Florida Museum of Natural History as he tells us about the distant cousin of the shark—the ray.

Wildlife Wednesday: Rays
