Alachua County teachers receive STEM grant

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - $25,000 is going to Alachua County educators due to a new grant program.

The Education Foundation of Alachua County awarded their inaugural STEM Excitement and Excellence grant to teachers across the county.

The educators getting the grants are Jessica Campbell at Buchholz High School, Ricky Quintana at Howard Bishop Middle School, Nathaniel Pegg at Hawthorne Middle and High School and Chris Dodyk with the district office.

TRENDING STORY: Shoot-out in Northeast Gainesville leaves woman with life-threatening injuries

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.