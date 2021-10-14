Advertisement

Celebration Pointe to hold Gator watch parties

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Celebration Pointe community in Gainesville is hosting watch parties for the University of Florida game at LSU this Saturday, October 16.

They also plan to host the upcoming South Carolina and Missouri games on November 6 and November 20 respectively.

The watch parties feature a big screen tv, bar, and more.

The events will start an hour before kickoff and run until an hour after the end of each game.

Celebration Pointe also hosts “Chomp the Block” parties before Gator home games.

TRENDING STORY: Shoot-out in Northeast Gainesville leaves woman with life threatening injuries

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Shootout in Northeast Gainesville leaves woman with life threatening injuries
Shoot-out in Northeast Gainesville leaves woman with life threatening injuries
A witness says the deer ran into the store and eventually ran into a cooler and slipped on milk.
Injured deer runs into Publix after being hit by a car
Former school board member Diyonne McGraw sues Gov. DeSantis for deprivation of rights
Former school board member Diyonne McGraw sues Gov. DeSantis for deprivation of rights
Former YMCA CEO charged with grand theft and fraud
Former YMCA CEO is charged with grand theft and fraud
At least 8 bullets holes were found in the truck.
A three-year-old girl is recovering after being shot in Marion County

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Celebration Pointe to hold UF Football watch parties
Celebration Pointe to hold UF Football watch parties
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
"What's Up?" with Wind-FM 10/14
“What’s Up?” with Wind-FM