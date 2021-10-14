Celebration Pointe to hold Gator watch parties

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Celebration Pointe community in Gainesville is hosting watch parties for the University of Florida game at LSU this Saturday, October 16.

They also plan to host the upcoming South Carolina and Missouri games on November 6 and November 20 respectively.

The watch parties feature a big screen tv, bar, and more.

The events will start an hour before kickoff and run until an hour after the end of each game.

Celebration Pointe also hosts “Chomp the Block” parties before Gator home games.

TRENDING STORY: Shoot-out in Northeast Gainesville leaves woman with life threatening injuries

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.