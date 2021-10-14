Columbia County Report: County leaders prepare to celebrate Lake City’s 200th Founders Day anniversary

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City residents trying to call some police or fire department numbers have encountered difficulties, and investigators are still working on a potential homicide at Columbia Arms apartments. Meanwhile, county leaders are preparing to celebrate Lake City’s bicentennial anniversary as the 200th Founders Day approaches.

FIRST RESPONDER PHONE LINE ISSUES

Lake City police say an issue with the computer system that operates the phone lines is preventing people from calling numbers for the police and fire department.

Emergency lines for people calling 911 and the non-emergency dispatch lines are still operational.

Other administrative lines are working intermittently.

POTENTIAL MURDER AT COLUMBIA ARMS APARTMENTS

Meanwhile, police investigators are still working to solve the potential homicide discovered on Tuesday night. Deputies discovered a dead body at Columbia Arms Apartments after Social Services solicited a check on the subject.

Detectives are still working to notify the victim’s next of kin, and say they cannot release any other details until they are able to do that.

DRUG TAKE-BACK EVENT

Columbia County sheriff’s deputies are holding a drug take-back event.

People are asked to bring their unused or expired prescriptions to be safely discarded at two locations a week from Saturday.

The District 2 sheriff’s office in Fort White will accept prescriptions from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

In Lake City, people can turn their bottles in at cheek and Scott Pharmacy on Highway 90 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

STEPHEN DOUGLAS APPOINTED TO LAKE CITY COUNCIL

Lake City council appointed business owner Stephen Douglas to fill the District 14 seat on Wednesday night.

The council interviewed five candidates and voted three to one to appoint Douglas.

“So I’ve been on five or six boards here in the community and have a lot of professional contacts and community contacts and that’s honed my skills,” said Douglas, ”I’m a private sector person but I enjoy giving my time and energy towards the public sector also.”

Councilman Jake Hill voted in dissent. The seat was previously held by Chris Green, who resigned in early September.

200TH FOUNDERS DAY CELEBRATION

Leaders in Columbia county are planning the 200th-anniversary Founders’ Day celebration.

The event, taking place on Saturday, November 20th, will highlight the history of Columbia county.

There will be music at the Darby Pavilion, a history carnival at Wilson park, and craft vendors at Olustee park.

Lake city mayor Stephen Witt says he is excited about the event bringing the community together.

“it should be very informative for children and grown-ups to see how the different eras were and indicative of that time, and be a great community event, especially coming out of the pandemic and people being at home that we’ll have an event like this.”

A car show on Lake DeSoto and a cakewalk on Hernando Street will also be part of the celebration.

The event’s finale will feature fireworks on lake DeSoto at dusk.

