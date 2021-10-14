Dig for clues as part of Saint Leo University’s cold case homicide investigation course

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - As part of an 8 week program, Saint Leo University is digging up original police reports, crime scene photos, forensics information and interview results from homicide cases in Ocala that have gone cold.

Students are able to go through all the the provided information while hearing from detectives who have worked on the cases.

Leading the class is Charles Eades, the captain of the Ocala Police Department criminal investigation devision. He said this is a great opportunity to provide a better understanding of the criminal justice system, while receiving new perspectives on the cases.

“To have that one on one contact with an actual detective that had their hands on a case and interviewed people impacted by the case, that makes the learning experience that much more interesting and valuable,” said Eades. “We’d like to be able to solve and bring justice to the families who have been harmed.”

Classes will take place at 6 pm on Monday nights with the first one beginning on October 25. Those interested in more information about the Cold Case Homicide Course can email ocala@saintleo.edu or call (352) 671-3391.

