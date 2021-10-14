Election misinformation: One Supervisor of Elections says this could have a negative impact on our democracy

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An almost unlimited source of news and information is available at our finger tips, but not all of it comes from a credible source.

One north central Florida election official said this can have a negative impact on our democracy.

The spread of election misinformation has been a controversial debate across the nation for many months.

“If you look at the polls, it was a rigged election. You look at the different states, the election was totally rigged,” Former President, Donald Trump told reporters at the end of last year’s election.

Since the 2020 presidential election, officials said they’ve noticed an increase in the spread of what they’re calling MDM - misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation.

“Don’t let these people manipulate you in that way and basically take your one true voice away from you,” Marion County Supervisor of Elections, Wesley Wilcox said, “One person can just maliciously make up something, before you know it, 25 to 50 other people have seen what is malformation.”

Supervisor Wilcox has worked in elections for 20 years. It’s part of his job to be a resource to voters.

He said there are a few things we can do at home to make sure we’re making informed decisions.

“You go to the doctor, they give you a diagnosis or something and what’s the first piece of advice that you hear from everybody? Get a second opinion,” Wilcox said.

Wilcox is also preparing for Ocala’s run-off election in Nov., while Alachua County prepares for the Gainesville special election the same day.

Wilcox said his office is open to answer any questions.

