Advertisement

Election misinformation: One Supervisor of Elections says this could have a negative impact on our democracy

By Julia Laude
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An almost unlimited source of news and information is available at our finger tips, but not all of it comes from a credible source.

One north central Florida election official said this can have a negative impact on our democracy.

The spread of election misinformation has been a controversial debate across the nation for many months.

“If you look at the polls, it was a rigged election. You look at the different states, the election was totally rigged,” Former President, Donald Trump told reporters at the end of last year’s election.

Since the 2020 presidential election, officials said they’ve noticed an increase in the spread of what they’re calling MDM - misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation.

“Don’t let these people manipulate you in that way and basically take your one true voice away from you,” Marion County Supervisor of Elections, Wesley Wilcox said, “One person can just maliciously make up something, before you know it, 25 to 50 other people have seen what is malformation.”

Supervisor Wilcox has worked in elections for 20 years. It’s part of his job to be a resource to voters.

He said there are a few things we can do at home to make sure we’re making informed decisions.

“You go to the doctor, they give you a diagnosis or something and what’s the first piece of advice that you hear from everybody? Get a second opinion,” Wilcox said.

Wilcox is also preparing for Ocala’s run-off election in Nov., while Alachua County prepares for the Gainesville special election the same day.

Wilcox said his office is open to answer any questions.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Shootout in Northeast Gainesville leaves woman with life threatening injuries
Shoot-out in Northeast Gainesville leaves woman with life threatening injuries
A witness says the deer ran into the store and eventually ran into a cooler and slipped on milk.
Injured deer runs into Publix after being hit by a car
At least 8 bullets holes were found in the truck.
A three-year-old girl is recovering after being shot in Marion County
Former school board member Diyonne McGraw sues Gov. DeSantis for deprivation of rights
Former school board member Diyonne McGraw sues Gov. DeSantis for deprivation of rights
Former YMCA CEO charged with grand theft and fraud
Former YMCA CEO is charged with grand theft and fraud

Latest News

Election misinformation: One Supervisor of Elections says this could have a negative impact on...
Election misinformation: One Supervisor of Elections says this could have a negative impact on our democracy
Transgender activists lay out 2022 Florida agenda
Transgender activists lay out 2022 Florida agenda
Leon County ground zero in culture war
Leon County is becoming ground zero in the current culture war of Florida politics
Duane Dewey
NCFL veterans honor the life of Korean War Medal of Honor recipient, Duane Dewey