Farm Share hosting food distribution in Gainesville

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Farm Share is distributing food to 200 food-insecure Gainesville residents.

Farm share is teaming up with project YouthBuild to help those suffering from food insecurity.

The distribution starts on October 14 at 9 a.m. until supplies last.

There will be fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

This is drive-thru only to ensure safety and attendees must wear a mask.

TRENDING STORY: Former school board member Diyonne McGraw sues Gov. DeSantis for deprivation of rights

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.