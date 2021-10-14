Advertisement

Farm Share hosting food distribution in Gainesville

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Farm Share is distributing food to 200 food-insecure Gainesville residents.

Farm share is teaming up with project YouthBuild to help those suffering from food insecurity.

The distribution starts on October 14 at 9 a.m. until supplies last.

There will be fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

This is drive-thru only to ensure safety and attendees must wear a mask.

