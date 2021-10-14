Farm Share and Project Youthbuild host food distribution in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

Food non-profit Farm Share and Project Youthbuild of Gainesville partnered to host a food distribution at the Dr. Banks & Dr. Cosby Youth Empowerment Center.

Vehicles lined up along NW 6th Street to receive canned goods such as cream of chicken soup, peanut butter and other common food items.

The giveaway was car-pickup only to take precautions against COVID.

Student volunteers from Project Youthbuild placed non-perishable foods and cartons of orange juice into people’s trunks and truck beds.

Farm Share Distribution Coordinator Leighsha Johnson says beyond getting a good meal, she wants to give people “hope, you know just motivation that there is help out there and kind of getting that Farm Share name out and letting them know that we’re here to help.”

Both Farm Share and Project Youthbuild are in the process of scheduling future events in the months ahead.

