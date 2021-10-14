Advertisement

GPD officer disciplined after high-speed crash that left him injured

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An officer with the Gainesville Police Department is not allowed to drive his patrol car home after he crashed it earlier this year.

Sergeant Jeff Kerkau crashed his patrol car on March 3 after it was reported he was going 73 miles per hour on Newberry Road while it was raining.

He was severely injured during the crash.

Florida Highway Patrol cited him for speeding, but it was dismissed due to the tires on the car being in poor condition and an error made with the citation.

