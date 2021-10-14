Advertisement

GPD seeks information about vehicle used in shooting incident at Green Apple Liquor store

This is the vehicle detectives say was used by the shooter at the Green Apple Liquor store on...
This is the vehicle detectives say was used by the shooter at the Green Apple Liquor store on Northeast Waldo Road.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have a TV20 news update on a shooting in Northeast Gainesville. Gainesville police are seeking information about a car possibly used in the crime on Tuesday.

This is the vehicle detectives say was used by the shooter at the Green Apple Liquor store on Northeast Waldo Road. A woman was shot in the parking lot of the store.

She is currently being treated for life threatening injuries in the hospital.

