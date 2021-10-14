GPD seeks information about vehicle used in shooting incident at Green Apple Liquor store

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have a TV20 news update on a shooting in Northeast Gainesville. Gainesville police are seeking information about a car possibly used in the crime on Tuesday.

This is the vehicle detectives say was used by the shooter at the Green Apple Liquor store on Northeast Waldo Road. A woman was shot in the parking lot of the store.

She is currently being treated for life threatening injuries in the hospital.

