Hippodrome theater hosting press run of play coming later in the month

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Hippodrome Theater in downtown Gainesville is holding a press run to preview a play coming later this month

“The Mountaintop” by Katori Hall will come to the Hippodrome stage on October 22nd.

The play is a re-imagination of events from the night before the assassination of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The press run takes place October 14 at 3 p.m.

There will be open interviews with the cast following the play.

