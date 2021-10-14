Hippodrome theater hosting press run of play coming later in the month
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Hippodrome Theater in downtown Gainesville is holding a press run to preview a play coming later this month
“The Mountaintop” by Katori Hall will come to the Hippodrome stage on October 22nd.
The play is a re-imagination of events from the night before the assassination of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
The press run takes place October 14 at 3 p.m.
There will be open interviews with the cast following the play.
