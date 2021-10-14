Advertisement

NCFL veterans honor the life of Korean War Medal of Honor recipient, Duane Dewey

By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Duane Dewey earned his Medal of Honor serving as a Marine in the Korean War and was North Central Florida’s only living veteran to bear the honor.

“Got it in my hip pocket, Doc!,” are the words straight from Dewey in 1952 as he placed a live grenade under his hips while serving in the Korean war. He was being treated for wounds when his friend and fellow Korean War veteran, Don Sherry, said Dewey and the medic flew five feet in the air from the grenade’s impact.

“When he got hit with that grenade, that was his first thought was to think of his daughter,” said Sherry.

It’s one reason why Sherry said Dewey survived the blast after emergency surgery and months of recovery.

“I was flabbergasted,” said Dewey in 2017 at an event to rename a road in his honor. “In the first place, I didn’t, I never expected to get anything like that.”

RELATED STORY: Sole NCFL Medal of Honor recipient Duane Dewey dies

As a Marine, his platoon’s mission was to secure land that is now the Korean DMZ. Blocking that grenade earned Dewey the Medal of Honor and a new nickname from President Eisenhower in 1953.

“Every time I would pick him up to take him somewhere and he’d put that medal of honor ribbon around his neck, it just gave me goosebumps that I would be actually sitting next to somebody that was such a hero,” said Retired Alachua County Veteran Services Officer, Jim Lynch.

Eisenhower called Dewey, “The Man of Steel” and the name stuck. Nearly every year, hosted by the American Legion Post 16— the community celebrated Dewey and honored his sacrifice for National Medal of Honor day.

“Around March the 25th, Duane would come in and bring his family and all his neighbors and we would pack the Legion and would have a ceremony to honor Duane,” said Sherry.

Dewey died at 89 in St. Augustine survived by children and family.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Shootout in Northeast Gainesville leaves woman with life threatening injuries
Shoot-out in Northeast Gainesville leaves woman with life threatening injuries
A witness says the deer ran into the store and eventually ran into a cooler and slipped on milk.
Injured deer runs into Publix after being hit by a car
At least 8 bullets holes were found in the truck.
A three-year-old girl is recovering after being shot in Marion County
Former school board member Diyonne McGraw sues Gov. DeSantis for deprivation of rights
Former school board member Diyonne McGraw sues Gov. DeSantis for deprivation of rights
Former YMCA CEO charged with grand theft and fraud
Former YMCA CEO is charged with grand theft and fraud

Latest News

Election misinformation: One Supervisor of Elections says this could have a negative impact on...
Election misinformation: One Supervisor of Elections says this could have a negative impact on our democracy
Election misinformation: One Supervisor of Elections says this could have a negative impact on our democracy
Transgender activists lay out 2022 Florida agenda
Transgender activists lay out 2022 Florida agenda
Leon County ground zero in culture war
Leon County is becoming ground zero in the current culture war of Florida politics