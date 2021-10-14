Sole NCFL Medal of Honor recipient Duane Dewey dies

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida’s only Medal of Honor recipient, Duane Dewey, died on Monday.

The Marine Corps Times reported the veteran’s passing.

He had been struggling with numerous ailments for several years.

Dewey earned his medal of honor in Korea.

While being treated for wounds he suffered in heavy fighting, Dewey threw himself on an incoming grenade to save the medic.

In bestowing the Medal of Honor on Dewey, President Eisenhower called him “the man of steel.”

Duane Dewey was 89 years old.

