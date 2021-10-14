A three-year-old girl is recovering after being shot in Marion County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A three-year-old girl is recovering after being shot by a stray bullet Tuesday night in Marion County.

The family said several shots were fired around 8pm by an unknown number of suspects on the 5900 block of NW 2nd St. in Ocala.

Their family thought nothing of it until 6am Wednesday morning they noticed their three-year-old daughter’s leg was bleeding and that she had been shot.

Their truck had at least 8 bullets holes in it with one going through the window where their daughter was sleeping.

They took her to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Valerie Strong MCSO public information officer said it’s devastating when an innocent child is hurt.

“We are imploring anybody in that neighborhood always stay vigilant and if you see something suspicious call us we will come out and take care of it right then before situations like this occur.”

The father said he has 12 foster kids and he was outside right before the shooting and is thankful his daughter will be ok and that she didn’t bleed out during the night.

The Sheriff’s office is still looking for the suspects.

