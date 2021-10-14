UF Health hosting free walk-up vaccine event

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida Health is having a walk-up vaccine event at a Gainesville hair studio.

The “On the Road” vaccination event will be October 14 from 9 a.m. till noon at Wim’s Hair Studio.

Health professionals from UF will be providing free COVID-19 vaccines, health screenings and more.

No appointment is necessary.

TRENDING STORY: Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.