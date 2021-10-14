UPDATE: One of the victims from Tuesday’s crash in Ocala has died from his injuries

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - We have a TV20 news update from Tuesday’s three car crash in Ocala. One man has died as a result of his injuries.

Police say 56-year-old Munir Shrouf died at the hospital after the crash happened at the 33-hundred block of Stateroad 200 around 7 pm.

Five people were taken to the hospital, three of whom were trauma alerted.

