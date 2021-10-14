UPDATE: One of the victims from Tuesday’s crash in Ocala has died from his injuries
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - We have a TV20 news update from Tuesday’s three car crash in Ocala. One man has died as a result of his injuries.
Police say 56-year-old Munir Shrouf died at the hospital after the crash happened at the 33-hundred block of Stateroad 200 around 7 pm.
Five people were taken to the hospital, three of whom were trauma alerted.
