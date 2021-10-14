Advertisement

Upgrades coming to Heart of Florida Health Center Dunnellon after they were awarded $700,000 from the American Rescue Plan

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Heart of Florida Health Center in Dunnellon is doubling its clinic size after receiving federal funding.

They were awarded more than $700,000 through the American Rescue Plan. This will allow the clinic to make more primary care services available for patients.

Jamie Ulmer the CEO said they chose Dunnellon due to the small number of exam rooms.

“Now is the opportunity and the time to add more services, as well as treat for COVID vaccines as well as testing and hopefully, offer monoclonal antibodies there as well.”

They’ll also be building a bigger waiting room and expect to start construction in November.

