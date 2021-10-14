Advertisement

What’s Growing On: Cool season crops to plant right now

By Nicolette Zangara
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Many people think it’s the best time to harvest crops in autumn, however in North Central Florida, there are several edible plants that grow best if they’re planted in the transition between summer and fall.

Leafy greens like collard greens, kale, broccoli and cauliflower, as well as root crops like carrots, beets, and turnips thrive when they’re planted after the summer heat dissipates.

University of Florida’s Field & Fork coordinator, Dina Liebowitz, said this time is exciting for anyone with a green thumb.

“It means you get to have everything at once. Harvesting while you’re planting your new babies in and looking forward to the different seasons and vegetables you have, it’s some of the highest diversity you’ll be eating during these transitional times,” Liebowitz explained.

Related Story: Farm Fact: Agritourism

The reason why these certain crops grow well during this time of year is partially because of the lower rainfall amounts following September. Excessive rainfall can breed disease in soggy soils.

“Right now we’re heading into that optimal growth temperature for the plants, as well as the rain and relative humidity has leveled off. So we can be more in control of the watering and only water when they need it,” Cynthia Nazario-Leary, a horticulture agent with UF IFAS, said, “usually with cauliflowers and broccoli, they need that cooler time to develop that flower head, you know, the part you see in the grocery store when you buy cauliflower or broccoli— that won’t develop if temperatures aren’t cool enough.”

Each crop has a different growing period, and it’s recommended to do extensive research before introducing new additions to your garden.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Shootout in Northeast Gainesville leaves woman with life threatening injuries
Shoot-out in Northeast Gainesville leaves woman with life threatening injuries
A witness says the deer ran into the store and eventually ran into a cooler and slipped on milk.
Injured deer runs into Publix after being hit by a car
At least 8 bullets holes were found in the truck.
A three-year-old girl is recovering after being shot in Marion County
Former school board member Diyonne McGraw sues Gov. DeSantis for deprivation of rights
Former school board member Diyonne McGraw sues Gov. DeSantis for deprivation of rights
Former YMCA CEO charged with grand theft and fraud
Former YMCA CEO is charged with grand theft and fraud

Latest News

What’s Growing On: Cool season crops to plant right now
What’s Growing On: Cool season crops to plant right now
Election misinformation: One Supervisor of Elections says this could have a negative impact on...
Election misinformation: One Supervisor of Elections says this could have a negative impact on our democracy
Election misinformation: One Supervisor of Elections says this could have a negative impact on our democracy
Transgender activists lay out 2022 Florida agenda
Transgender activists lay out 2022 Florida agenda