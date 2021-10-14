“What’s Up?” with Wind-FM

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - How long is a few minutes late? And how can win a diamond to make it up to that person?

Here’s what we talked about when we caught up with our friends at Wind-FM.

TRENDING STORY: Shoot-out in Northeast Gainesville leaves woman with life threatening injuries

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.