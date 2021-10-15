The 16th annual conference by the Florida Model United Nations is at Santa Fe College

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Model United Nations is having its 16th annual conference at Santa Fe College.

This is a two-day event.

The conference begins at 4:30 pm and Saturday at 10 am at Santa Fe College.

It is open to any student or college with a model UN program or interest in international education.

For information on how to register and for ticket prices, visit their website http://www.fmun.org/conference-information.html

TRENDING STORY: Drivers taken to ER following two-vehicle collision in Northwest Gainesville

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.