Advertisement

The 16th annual conference by the Florida Model United Nations is at Santa Fe College

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Model United Nations is having its 16th annual conference at Santa Fe College.

This is a two-day event.

The conference begins at 4:30 pm and Saturday at 10 am at Santa Fe College.

It is open to any student or college with a model UN program or interest in international education.

For information on how to register and for ticket prices, visit their website http://www.fmun.org/conference-information.html

TRENDING STORY: Drivers taken to ER following two-vehicle collision in Northwest Gainesville

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

At least 8 bullets holes were found in the truck.
A three-year-old girl is recovering after being shot in Marion County
Police say 56-year-old Munir Shrouf died at the hospital after the crash happened at the...
UPDATE: One of the victims from Tuesday’s crash in Ocala has died from his injuries
Grand jury backs Alachua County deputies’ deadly use of force in fatal shooting involving...
Grand jury backs Alachua County deputies’ deadly use of force in fatal shooting involving Gregory Williams
Lake City Council appoints business owner to fill District 14 seat
Lake City Council appoints business owner to fill District 14 seat
Drivers taken to ER following two-vehicle collision in Northwest Gainesville
Drivers taken to ER following two-vehicle collision in Northwest Gainesville

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Marion Cultural Alliance
MCA is having a ribbon cutting at the Brick City Center for the Art
KCountry Talk Back
“What’s Up?” with K-Country 10/15
RV show
RV-One superstores is kicking off a three-day RV show