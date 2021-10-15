The Alachua County Labor Coalition is planning a protest targeting one of Gainesville’s largest housing providers

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Labor Coalition is planning to protest one of Gainesville’s largest housing providers.

The group is planning to protest what they say are illegal housing practices at the Collier Company.

They claim the company is not accepting housing assistance vouchers from tenants along with funds from the emergency rental assistance program and are being evicted as a result.

The protest will be next Thursday, October 21st at the companies office on North Main st.

