Alachua County Republican gear up for future elections at the 19th annual Black Tie and Blue Jeans Barbecue

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Republicans gathered for the 19th Annual Ronald Reagan Black Tie and Blue Jeans barbecue. More than 900 people attended the event at Legacy Park in Alachua.

Special guest Candace Owens, Representative Kat Cammack and state Senator Keith Perry were all in attendance. Along with Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.

Senator Perry said the republican party has done a great job keeping Florida open during the pandemic.

“Because of that we’re going to have a much better economic forecast than any other state in the station, but that doesn’t happen by chance that happens by policy and the legislature now and Governor DeSantis we’re keeping the state open, we’re open for business in Florida.”

With this being a down year for national elections events like this are a time for both republicans.

“In an off year where a lot of people are sitting at home, we’re putting over 900 people in there to get them enthusiastic,” said Ed Braddy the Alachua County Republican party chairman.

And democrats to inform their party ahead of 2022.

“Educate our voters of the importance of voting and the importance of all the things that has happened in the past year with some of the things our governor has done,” said Evelyn Foxx apart of the Alachua County Democrats state committee.

Both Braddy and Foxx say they are ready for the midterm and 2024 presidential elections.

