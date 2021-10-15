Advertisement

Alachua County School District Superintendent responds to an order from the Florida Department of Education

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County School District Superintendent Carlee Simon is responding to a letter received from the state board of education.

The letter demands the school district back down on its mask mandate and quarantine requirements within 48 hours or else the Department of Education will withhold more funding.

Simon responded today, saying the district is in compliance with state law.

RELATED STORY: Alachua County Public Schools responds to a lawsuit challenging its mask and quarantine rules

View the full letter from the state as well as Simon’s response below.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

At least 8 bullets holes were found in the truck.
A three-year-old girl is recovering after being shot in Marion County
Police say 56-year-old Munir Shrouf died at the hospital after the crash happened at the...
UPDATE: One of the victims from Tuesday’s crash in Ocala has died from his injuries
GPD officer disciplined after high-speed crash that left him injured
GPD officer disciplined after high-speed crash that left him injured
Grand jury backs Alachua County deputies’ deadly use of force in fatal shooting involving...
Grand jury backs Alachua County deputies’ deadly use of force in fatal shooting involving Gregory Williams
A witness says the deer ran into the store and eventually ran into a cooler and slipped on milk.
Injured deer runs into Publix after being hit by a car

Latest News

Weekend Planner
Weekend Planner : 10/15/2021
The City of Gainesville releases a list of budget highlights
The City of Gainesville releases a list of budget highlights
The City of Gainesville releases a list of budget highlights
The City of Gainesville releases a list of budget highlights
Alachua County School District Superintendent responds to an order from the Florida Department...
Alachua County School District Superintendent responds to an order from the Florida Department of Education