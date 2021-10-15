Alachua County School District Superintendent responds to an order from the Florida Department of Education

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County School District Superintendent Carlee Simon is responding to a letter received from the state board of education.

The letter demands the school district back down on its mask mandate and quarantine requirements within 48 hours or else the Department of Education will withhold more funding.

Simon responded today, saying the district is in compliance with state law.

RELATED STORY: Alachua County Public Schools responds to a lawsuit challenging its mask and quarantine rules

View the full letter from the state as well as Simon’s response below.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.