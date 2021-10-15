Advertisement

The City of Gainesville releases a list of budget highlights

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Phone charging stations, playground improvements, and road resurfacing are among the projects included in the City of Gainesville’s budget for this fiscal year.

  The city released a list of its budget highlights.

 Nearly $2 million is going to roadway resurfacing. 

$1.25 million is set aside for upgrades at Westside Park.  

Another $80,000 is budgeted for the charging stations. 

$850,000 is also going toward bike and railway connections  and $50,000 is set aside to retrofit buildings for handicap-accessibility.   

