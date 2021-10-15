The City of Gainesville releases a list of budget highlights

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Phone charging stations, playground improvements, and road resurfacing are among the projects included in the City of Gainesville’s budget for this fiscal year.

The city released a list of its budget highlights.

Nearly $2 million is going to roadway resurfacing.

$1.25 million is set aside for upgrades at Westside Park.

Another $80,000 is budgeted for the charging stations.

$850,000 is also going toward bike and railway connections and $50,000 is set aside to retrofit buildings for handicap-accessibility.

