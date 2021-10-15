Dance Alive Ballet returns in time for Halloween: “PHANTOM” tickets now available
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Dance Alive is back and taking the stage just in time for Halloween.
TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio tells us about their upcoming performance.
TRENDING STORY: Gainesville Walk to End Alzheimer’s set for Saturday
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.