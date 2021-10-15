Gainesville Police Department identifies suspects involved in Green Apple liquor store shooting
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police have identified the suspects from Tuesday’s shooting at the Green Apple liquor store on Waldo Road.
A warrant is out for the arrests of Montreal Carter, 19, and Orion Davis, 17.
Police are asking for the public’s help finding the teens.
Officers say the shooting sent a woman to the hospital, where she is still recovering.
