Gainesville Police Department identifies suspects involved in Green Apple liquor store shooting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police have identified the suspects from Tuesday’s shooting at the Green Apple liquor store on Waldo Road.

A warrant is out for the arrests of Montreal Carter, 19, and Orion Davis, 17.

Police are asking for the public’s help finding the teens.

Officers say the shooting sent a woman to the hospital, where she is still recovering.

