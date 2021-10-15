Advertisement

Gainesville Walk to End Alzheimer’s set for Saturday

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The largest event to raise funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research is coming to North Central Florida.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place at Trinity United Methodist Church beginning at 9 am Saturday. Participants will start the day with opening ceremonies before completing a 2 mile walk.

