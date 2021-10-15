Advertisement

Gator Insider: No. 20 Florida set to visit LSU

Six of the last seven meetings in the series have been decided by eight points or less
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -It’s no longer early in the college football season, and the Gators can ill afford another SEC loss. You might want to hold onto your seat when Florida visits LSU on Saturday. Recent history indicates the showdown in Baton Rouge will be a thriller. Steve Russell previews the matchup in this week’s Gator Insider.

