Gator Insider: No. 20 Florida set to visit LSU

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -It’s no longer early in the college football season, and the Gators can ill afford another SEC loss. You might want to hold onto your seat when Florida visits LSU on Saturday. Recent history indicates the showdown in Baton Rouge will be a thriller. Steve Russell previews the matchup in this week’s Gator Insider.

