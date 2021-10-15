Advertisement

Marion County pets: Buck, Cruella, and Mendes

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have Buck.

Buck is 10 years old.

He wants to lounge around in someone’s yard and maybe stop to smell a flower.

He interacts great with mellow dogs and is looking for someone with a simple life.

Next is Cruella.

Do not let the name fool you because she is a real sweetheart.

Cruella is only 10 weeks old.

She has mastered the art of stretching and relaxing.

last we have Mendes.

Mendes is a 5-year-old mixed-breed dog.

He is perfect for someone that wants a mature dog with a personality.

He is a favorite among volunteers.

Adoptions are free for the whole month of October as part of the free fallin’ for love campaign.

This includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips.

Call Marion County animal services for more information -- or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit animalservices@Marionfl.org.

