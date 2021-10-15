Advertisement

MCA is having a ribbon cutting at the Brick City Center for the Art

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion Cultural Alliance holds a ribbon-cutting for the shop at the brick.

The MCA hopes to showcase local artists at the gallery shop located in downtown Ocala.

More than 25 local artists and their work will be celebrated.

The ribbon-cutting is at 4:30 pm at the Brick City Center for the Art.

TRENDING STORY: Lake City Council appoints business owner to fill District 14 seat

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

At least 8 bullets holes were found in the truck.
A three-year-old girl is recovering after being shot in Marion County
Police say 56-year-old Munir Shrouf died at the hospital after the crash happened at the...
UPDATE: One of the victims from Tuesday’s crash in Ocala has died from his injuries
Grand jury backs Alachua County deputies’ deadly use of force in fatal shooting involving...
Grand jury backs Alachua County deputies’ deadly use of force in fatal shooting involving Gregory Williams
Lake City Council appoints business owner to fill District 14 seat
Lake City Council appoints business owner to fill District 14 seat
Drivers taken to ER following two-vehicle collision in Northwest Gainesville
Drivers taken to ER following two-vehicle collision in Northwest Gainesville

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Santa Fe College Model UN
The 16th annual conference by the Florida Model United Nations is at Santa Fe College
KCountry Talk Back
“What’s Up?” with K-Country 10/15
RV show
RV-One superstores is kicking off a three-day RV show