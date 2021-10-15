MCA is having a ribbon cutting at the Brick City Center for the Art

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion Cultural Alliance holds a ribbon-cutting for the shop at the brick.

The MCA hopes to showcase local artists at the gallery shop located in downtown Ocala.

More than 25 local artists and their work will be celebrated.

The ribbon-cutting is at 4:30 pm at the Brick City Center for the Art.

