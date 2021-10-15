Ocala to deposit $80 million into common fund as Court of Appeals rules fire service fee is unconstitutional

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Ocala will have to deposit nearly $80 million they collected for their fire service fee into a common fund.

The 5th District Court of Appeals ruled that the city has to put $79,282,000 into the fund after it was ruled that the city’s fire service fee was unconstitutional.

That is the amount of money the city collected on the tax since February 2010.

This all comes after Discount Sleep of Ocala sued the city about the fee in June 2020.

The city has 60 days to move the money into the fund.

TRENDING STORY: More GRU rate increases to come in light of natural gas price spike

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.