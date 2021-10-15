Advertisement

Ocala to deposit $80 million into common fund as Court of Appeals rules fire service fee is unconstitutional

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Ocala will have to deposit nearly $80 million they collected for their fire service fee into a common fund.

The 5th District Court of Appeals ruled that the city has to put $79,282,000 into the fund after it was ruled that the city’s fire service fee was unconstitutional.

That is the amount of money the city collected on the tax since February 2010.

This all comes after Discount Sleep of Ocala sued the city about the fee in June 2020.

The city has 60 days to move the money into the fund.

