Ocala Drive-In to host free movie night in tribute to Red Ribbon Week

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala’s Drive-In movie theater is commemorating the start of Red Ribbon Week with a free movie night.

Next Friday, the theater is hosting free screenings of popular 90′s movies including Space Jam and Nightmare before Christmas.

Red Ribbon Week is a campaign to prevent drug abuse.

The event is sponsored by the Florida Department of Health in Marion County, the Marion County Children’s Alliance, and the Community Council Against Substance Abuse.

