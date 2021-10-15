Advertisement

Rep. Neal Dunn signs letter calling on the White House and CDC to consider natural immunity to COVID-19

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCJB) - Congressman Neal Dunn of North Central Florida joined lawmakers in calling for the federal government to recognize “natural immunity” to COVID-19 as equal to immunity from vaccination.

Dunn signed the letter which was written by Rep. Daniel Webster. It asks White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients, NIH Director/Chief Medical Advisor to President Biden Dr. Anthony Fauci, and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky why they have not acknowledged the protection developed after being infected with the virus.

“We have overwhelming scientific evidence indicating that prior infection with SARS-CoV-2 does result in substantial immunity,” said Rep. Neal Dunn. “Yet the Biden Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continue to ignore these studies and press on with ineffective mandates rather than embracing the findings and expanding our T-cell immunity testing abilities.”

The letter sites studies that found people who were previously infected with the virus have a lower chance of becoming infected a second time. Those who did get the virus were also less likely to be hospitalized.

“This is irresponsible. We cannot ignore these studies because they do not fit a political narrative. If we are to truly ‘follow the science,’ it’s time to acknowledge the evidence and increase immunity testing while also continuing to encourage vaccinations among those who do not have natural immunity,” said Dunn.

The Centers for Disease Control’s research on the effectiveness of natural immunity shows vaccination provides stronger immunity. A study published in August compared people with natural immunity to vaccinated people. At the end of the study, people with natural immunity had 2.34 times the odds of reinfection compared with those who were fully vaccinated.

The CDC report recommended, “To reduce their risk of infection, all eligible persons should be offered vaccination, even if they have been previously infected with SARS-CoV-2.”

