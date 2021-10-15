RTS bus involved in multiple-vehicle accident that leaves one driver in critical condition

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is in critical condition after a car collided with an RTS bus and another vehicle in Gainesville on Thursday afternoon.

Alachua County Fire Rescue crews say the crash occurred at 6 p.m. on West Newberry Road, precisely in front of the Hobby Lobby by The Oaks Mall.

A patient was removed from a car using the jaws of life and trauma alerted to the hospital.

No one was aboard the bus during the crash and no other serious injuries were reported.

