Advertisement

RTS bus involved in multiple-vehicle accident that leaves one driver in critical condition

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is in critical condition after a car collided with an RTS bus and another vehicle in Gainesville on Thursday afternoon.

Alachua County Fire Rescue crews say the crash occurred at 6 p.m. on West Newberry Road, precisely in front of the Hobby Lobby by The Oaks Mall.

A patient was removed from a car using the jaws of life and trauma alerted to the hospital.

No one was aboard the bus during the crash and no other serious injuries were reported.

TRENDING STORY: Injured deer runs into Publix after being hit by a car

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

At least 8 bullets holes were found in the truck.
A three-year-old girl is recovering after being shot in Marion County
Police say 56-year-old Munir Shrouf died at the hospital after the crash happened at the...
UPDATE: One of the victims from Tuesday’s crash in Ocala has died from his injuries
Grand jury backs Alachua County deputies’ deadly use of force in fatal shooting involving...
Grand jury backs Alachua County deputies’ deadly use of force in fatal shooting involving Gregory Williams
Lake City Council appoints business owner to fill District 14 seat
Lake City Council appoints business owner to fill District 14 seat
A witness says the deer ran into the store and eventually ran into a cooler and slipped on milk.
Injured deer runs into Publix after being hit by a car

Latest News

Neal Dunn
Rep. Neal Dunn signs letter calling on the White House and CDC to consider natural immunity to COVID-19
Tampa man arrested after intentionally crashing vehicle on I-75
Tampa man arrested after intentionally crashing vehicle on I-75
RTS bus involved in multiple-vehicle accident that leaves one driver in critical condition
RTS bus involved in multiple-vehicle accident that leaves one driver in critical condition
Tampa man arrested after intentionally crashing vehicle on I-75
Tampa man arrested after intentionally causing driver to crash on I-75