RTS bus involved in multiple-vehicle accident that leaves one driver in critical condition
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is in critical condition after a car collided with an RTS bus and another vehicle in Gainesville on Thursday afternoon.
Alachua County Fire Rescue crews say the crash occurred at 6 p.m. on West Newberry Road, precisely in front of the Hobby Lobby by The Oaks Mall.
A patient was removed from a car using the jaws of life and trauma alerted to the hospital.
No one was aboard the bus during the crash and no other serious injuries were reported.
