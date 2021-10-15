Advertisement

Tampa man arrested after intentionally crashing vehicle on I-75

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers arrested a man that intentionally caused a vehicle to crash on I-75 in Alachua County.

Nathaniel Klippel of Tampa is facing attempted murder and witness tampering charges.

Troopers say, on September 4, Klippel was the passenger in a vehicle being driven by a 20-year-old woman near the city of Alachua. During an argument, he grabbed the steering wheel and forced the vehicle into a crash.

A week later, the victim got away from Klippel and reported the crime to authorities.

TRENDING STORY: Injured deer runs into Publix after being hit by a car

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

At least 8 bullets holes were found in the truck.
A three-year-old girl is recovering after being shot in Marion County
Police say 56-year-old Munir Shrouf died at the hospital after the crash happened at the...
UPDATE: One of the victims from Tuesday’s crash in Ocala has died from his injuries
Grand jury backs Alachua County deputies’ deadly use of force in fatal shooting involving...
Grand jury backs Alachua County deputies’ deadly use of force in fatal shooting involving Gregory Williams
Lake City Council appoints business owner to fill District 14 seat
Lake City Council appoints business owner to fill District 14 seat
A witness says the deer ran into the store and eventually ran into a cooler and slipped on milk.
Injured deer runs into Publix after being hit by a car

Latest News

Neal Dunn
Rep. Neal Dunn signs letter calling on the White House and CDC to consider natural immunity to COVID-19
RTS bus involved in multiple-vehicle accident that leaves one driver in critical condition
RTS bus involved in multiple-vehicle accident that leaves one driver in critical condition
Wide-ranging interview with GRU Manager Ed Bielarski
Wide-ranging interview with GRU Manager Ed Bielarski
More GRU rate increases to come in light of natural gas price spike
More GRU rate increases to come in light of natural gas price spike