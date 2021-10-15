Tampa man arrested after intentionally crashing vehicle on I-75

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers arrested a man that intentionally caused a vehicle to crash on I-75 in Alachua County.

Nathaniel Klippel of Tampa is facing attempted murder and witness tampering charges.

Troopers say, on September 4, Klippel was the passenger in a vehicle being driven by a 20-year-old woman near the city of Alachua. During an argument, he grabbed the steering wheel and forced the vehicle into a crash.

A week later, the victim got away from Klippel and reported the crime to authorities.

