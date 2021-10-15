Advertisement

Thursday night lights: Newberry goes over .500, beats Eastside, 28-14

Panthers beat Rams 28-14
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:26 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Week seven of high school football in NCFL is underway. The Newberry Panthers spoiled homecoming for the Eastside Rams on Thursday night at Citizens Field, 28-14.

The game turned late in the second quarter. With Newberry trailing, 7-6, Bryce Russell ran 35 yards on a fake punt to set up the go-ahead touchdown by Riley Hester with 27 seconds remaining in the first half, giving the Panthers a 14-7 lead.

The Panthers improve to 4-3 on the season, while the Rams sit winless at 0-7.

Newberry continues its season against Dixie County, and the Rams will host their next game against Palatka. Both games take place on October 22.

