A van caught on fire in Ocala, and Ocala firefighters got in under control in under two minutes

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala firefighters responded to a van on fire Thursday morning.

It happened on the 2800 block of North Pine ave.

Crews were able to get the fire under control in two minutes, and no one was injured.

