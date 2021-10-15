A van caught on fire in Ocala, and Ocala firefighters got in under control in under two minutes

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala firefighters responded to a van on fire Thursday morning.

It happened on the 2800 block of North Pine ave.

Crews were able to get the fire under control in two minutes, and no one was injured.

