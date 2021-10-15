“What’s Up?” with K-Country 10/15

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This weekend is jammed packed with tons of events.

We talk with K-Country about the family-friendly activities you can enjoy in our weekly chat.

TRENDING STORY: A three-year-old girl is recovering after being shot in Marion County

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.