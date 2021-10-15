Advertisement

WWII veteran moved to tears during 100th birthday celebration

By Amber Krycka and Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TREMONT, Ill. (WEEK/Gray News) - An Illinois World War II veteran had some unexpected company for this 100th birthday.

WEEK reports a school bus filled with seventh graders from Tremont stopped in front of William C. Elliott’s home and sang “Happy Birthday” to him.

The middle schoolers started a group called Generations, and they plan to deliver more special moments for seniors.

Several drivers came by as well, honking their horns to express their good wishes.

Elliott said he loved every minute of it, and he was filled with emotion.

“It’s so exciting. It’s bringing on tears,” Elliott said. “I’m getting up in years. 99 ... 100 years, really hanging in there.”

Elliott enlisted in the military in March 1940. He went into Normandy one week after D-Day.

He was sent to England after being wounded, and he was released from active duty in the fall of 1945.

Copyright 2021 WEEK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 8 bullets holes were found in the truck.
A three-year-old girl is recovering after being shot in Marion County
Police say 56-year-old Munir Shrouf died at the hospital after the crash happened at the...
UPDATE: One of the victims from Tuesday’s crash in Ocala has died from his injuries
GPD officer disciplined after high-speed crash that left him injured
GPD officer disciplined after high-speed crash that left him injured
Grand jury backs Alachua County deputies’ deadly use of force in fatal shooting involving...
Grand jury backs Alachua County deputies’ deadly use of force in fatal shooting involving Gregory Williams
A witness says the deer ran into the store and eventually ran into a cooler and slipped on milk.
Injured deer runs into Publix after being hit by a car

Latest News

Medical maggots are raised in a sterile environment to prevent infections.
Maggots stave off surgery for Arizona woman
Former President Bill Clinton speaks, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Georgetown Law's second...
Bill Clinton recovering from urological infection, aide says
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students led a "March For Our Lives" rally Saturday, March...
Attorney: Cruz to plead guilty to Parkland school massacre
North Dakota officer remembered in D.C for his humor and dedication to community
North Dakota officer remembered in D.C for humor and dedication
North Dakota officer remembered in D.C for his humor and dedication to community
North Dakota officer remembered in D.C for his humor and dedication to community