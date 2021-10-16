Gators roll over Aggies in straight sets

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Giving the Florida volleyball team six days between matches to rest, practice, and stew on their loss to LSU allowed Mary Wise’s squad to take out their frustration on Texas A&M, Saturday at the O’Connell Center.

The no. 23 ranked Gators (12-6, 6-2) made quick work of the Aggies (11-7, 4-4) in straights sets at home.

Florida powered their way passed A&M with a match hit percentage of .438. T’ara Caesar had a match-high 12 kills, with Lauren Forte and Merritt Beason combining for 17 others. Caesar also added three aces, as well.

Forte, Merritt, and Lauren Dooley became a brick wall on defense. The trio combined to record nine blocks on the afternoon.

Florida only made eight errors the entire match, while A&M tallied 22.

The Gators will take a few days off before hitting the road to play Alabama in Tuscaloosa on October 20.

