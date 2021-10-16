Advertisement

Lake City police release identity of man found dead at Columbia Arms Apartments

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Police Department released the identity of the victim of a homicide investigation.

Deputies say 74-year-old Timothy McGaffick was found dead during a well-being check at the Columbia Arms Apartments on Tuesday night.

McGaffick had not been heard from for several days, and his death is being investigated as a possible homicide based on evidence found at the scene.

FDLE investigators are also looking into the death.

