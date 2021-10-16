Lake City police release identity of man found dead at Columbia Arms Apartments
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Police Department released the identity of the victim of a homicide investigation.
Deputies say 74-year-old Timothy McGaffick was found dead during a well-being check at the Columbia Arms Apartments on Tuesday night.
McGaffick had not been heard from for several days, and his death is being investigated as a possible homicide based on evidence found at the scene.
FDLE investigators are also looking into the death.
RELATED STORY: Lake City police investigate possible homicide at Columbia Arms Apartments
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.