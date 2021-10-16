Marion County horsemen honored at the annual Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two horsemen from Marion County were honored on Friday night at the annual Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards.

During an awards ceremony in Kentucky, Robert Turner—of Stonestreet Farm—was honored with the leadership award

Turner has worked for Stonestreet for 13 years and is now the yearling manager.

Benny Betts, the now-retired training manager of the Ocala Jockey Club, was a runner-up in the ‘dedication to racing’ award.

