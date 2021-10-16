People across NCFL raised money and awareness for Alzheimer’s

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The walk is meant to raise funds and awareness for curing Alzheimer’s. Bringing people young and old in Gainesville and Ocala in support.

For Team Patrick the cause hits close to home.

“He fought with Alzheimer’s for about 13 years before we lost him, and with Alzheimer’s being hereditary we are fighting for ourselves as well,” said Trish Dennis who lost her father to Alzheimer’s.

The Parrot Head Club, a non-profit organization in Ocala raised $1600, and their president John Musick also has close connections to finding a cure.

“I’ve had friends and family that had either had Alzheimer’s or had been affected by Alzheimer’s and this kind of research is critical for them to hopefully find a cure.”

The white flower raised high, as a symbol for the first survivor of Alzheimer’s.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.