People across NCFL raised money and awareness for Alzheimer’s

Hundreds of people walking to raise money and awareness for the disease.
Hundreds of people walking to raise money and awareness for the disease.
By Taylor Simpson
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The walk is meant to raise funds and awareness for curing Alzheimer’s. Bringing people young and old in Gainesville and Ocala in support.

For Team Patrick the cause hits close to home.

“He fought with Alzheimer’s for about 13 years before we lost him, and with Alzheimer’s being hereditary we are fighting for ourselves as well,” said Trish Dennis who lost her father to Alzheimer’s.

The Parrot Head Club, a non-profit organization in Ocala raised $1600, and their president John Musick also has close connections to finding a cure.

“I’ve had friends and family that had either had Alzheimer’s or had been affected by Alzheimer’s and this kind of research is critical for them to hopefully find a cure.”

The white flower raised high, as a symbol for the first survivor of Alzheimer’s.

