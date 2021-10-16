Advertisement

Richardson’s Herculean effort falls short; Florida loses shootout to LSU

Richardson accounted for four total touchdowns
LSU wide receiver Jaray Jenkins (10) scores a touchdown against Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam...
LSU wide receiver Jaray Jenkins (10) scores a touchdown against Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam (5) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No. 20 ranked Florida headed in to their showdown with unranked LSU coming off a shutout of lowly Southeastern Conference foe, Vanderbilt, but despite being a 12.5 point road favorite, even the most confident fan of the orange and blue acknowledged this contest wouldn’t be as easy as their previous game.

Despite redshirt freshman quarterback Anthony Richardson accounting for four total touchdowns and leading the Gators (4-3, 2-3) back from a double digit deficit, the defense allowed a season-high 49 points and 321 rushing yards to the Tigers (4-3, 2-2), as they suffered their third loss of the season, 49-42. The 91 total points is the highest scoring game in the history of this rivalry.

Emory Jones began the game for Florida and helped guide the team to a touchdown on it’s second drive of the game. Dameon Pierce scored his eighth rushing touchdown of the season, but the extra point was blocked to only give Florida a 6-0 lead.

That was the only points scored between either team in the first quarter.

In the second, LSU put up 21 points. 14 of those were off a Jones and Richardson interception.

But just before the end of the first half, Jones salvaged momentum with a 42-yard heave to the endzone that found Justin Shorter for the final score of the 2nd quarter. Florida went into intermission trailing 21-13, but with confidence on its side.

However, whatever momentum the orange and blue had grabbed before halftime was quickly stolen away as Jones threw his second interception of the game - a pick-six to help the Tigers regain their double-digit lead, 28-13.

That was the last drive Jones would lead for the rest of the game.

Following the turnover, Florida head coach Dan Mullen kept Richardson in at quarterback. He responded by leading the Gators on four-consecutive touchdown drives of 60 yards or more.

In total, Richardson was 10/19 for 167 yards and three touchdowns, along with seven carries for 37 yards and a rushing score. But he also threw two interceptions.

His last pick of the game came on the team’s final drive of the contest. With under two minutes left in the game, trailing by a seven, Richardson was intercepted by Damone Clark. LSU ran out the clock after picking up first downs to drain Florida of their timeouts.

The Gators third loss of the season is also their third in conference play. Florida must now use their bye week to evaluate all phases of their game and rebound to prepare for its showdown with no. 1 ranked Georgia on October 30.

